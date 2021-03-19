HOSA chapter sponsors blood drive

Four County Career Center’s HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter recently sponsored the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ridgeville Corners Legion Hall. HOSA Officers assisted in registrations, temperature checks, and as donor guides throughout the blood drive. Shown at the Red Cross Blood Drive are HOSA Officers and Health Careers students, from left, in front row, Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry); Kenzie Biliti (Defiance); and back, Tori Johns (Archbold); Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen); Jaelyn Hall (Bryan); and Makenzie DeSantos (Delta). Four County HOSA Advisor Robin Hill, Health Careers instructor, coordinated the event.

Four County Career Center’s HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter recently sponsored the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ridgeville Corners Legion Hall. HOSA Officers assisted in registrations, temperature checks, and as donor guides throughout the blood drive. Shown at the Red Cross Blood Drive are HOSA Officers and Health Careers students, from left, in front row, Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry); Kenzie Biliti (Defiance); and back, Tori Johns (Archbold); Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen); Jaelyn Hall (Bryan); and Makenzie DeSantos (Delta). Four County HOSA Advisor Robin Hill, Health Careers instructor, coordinated the event. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_2021-blood-drive.jpg Four County Career Center’s HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter recently sponsored the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ridgeville Corners Legion Hall. HOSA Officers assisted in registrations, temperature checks, and as donor guides throughout the blood drive. Shown at the Red Cross Blood Drive are HOSA Officers and Health Careers students, from left, in front row, Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry); Kenzie Biliti (Defiance); and back, Tori Johns (Archbold); Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen); Jaelyn Hall (Bryan); and Makenzie DeSantos (Delta). Four County HOSA Advisor Robin Hill, Health Careers instructor, coordinated the event.