Pettisville dominates quiz tournament


The winning Pettisville Junior High School varsity team includes - back, from left - Coach Rebecca Dorosz, Ryan Clark, Caden Bishop, Mitchell Velazquez, Coach Andy Switzer - front, from left - Emily VanDenBerghe, and Kendall Sears.

The winning Pettisville Junior High School junior varsity team includes - back, from left - Coach Rebecca Dorosz, Macy Hoylman, Katie Moore, Caroline Sterken, Coach Andy Switzer - front, from left - Genevieve Heising, Leah Roth, Ella Myers, and Evan Price.


Pettisville junior high quiz teams dominated at the Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament held March 11 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.

Pettisville was crowned both the junior varsity and varsity team champions and remained undefeated during their respective rounds. Delta battled it out with Pettisville to come in second in the varsity bracket, with a score of 17-12. Delta was also runner-up to Pettisville in the junior varsity bracket, with a score of 20-9.

Winning students were awarded engraved medals. Pettisville also took home the traveling trophy to display in their building for the next school year.

Over 70 students in grades 6-8 participated in the junior varsity and varsity double-elimination event. Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School, and Wauseon Middle School competed.

The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, NwOESC education consultant. Moderators were Sally Kovar, Brent Saneholtz, and Andrew Hunter, all from the center.

