Pettisville dominates quiz tournament

Pettisville junior high quiz teams dominated at the Fulton County Junior High Quiz Tournament held March 11 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) in Archbold.

Pettisville was crowned both the junior varsity and varsity team champions and remained undefeated during their respective rounds. Delta battled it out with Pettisville to come in second in the varsity bracket, with a score of 17-12. Delta was also runner-up to Pettisville in the junior varsity bracket, with a score of 20-9.

Winning students were awarded engraved medals. Pettisville also took home the traveling trophy to display in their building for the next school year.

Over 70 students in grades 6-8 participated in the junior varsity and varsity double-elimination event. Teams from Archbold Middle School, Evergreen Middle School, Pettisville Junior High, Pike-Delta-York Middle School, Swanton Middle School, and Wauseon Middle School competed.

The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, NwOESC education consultant. Moderators were Sally Kovar, Brent Saneholtz, and Andrew Hunter, all from the center.