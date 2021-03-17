COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Landon W. Walls, Wauseon, vs. Hannah E. Phillps, Liberty Center, termination of marriage without children.

Janelle Chambers, Swanton, vs. Robert Thieman, Swanton, domestic violence.

Alexis C. King, West Unity, vs. Anthony L. King, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Bradley R. Saeger, Metamora, vs., Stephanie M. Saeger, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

The Bank of New York Mellon, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Chad E. Penrod, Wauseon, foreclosures.

Tami S. Gerity, Sylvania, vs. Michael F. Gerity, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

Cheryl Morgan-Smith, Archbold, vs. Bradley Morgan-Smith, Pocahontas, Ark., termination of marriage with children.

Sabrina Nagel-Young, Swanton, vs. Jeremiah N. Johnson, Delta, domestic violence.

Marriage Licenses

Bransen N. Reynolds, Delta, detailer, and Marais R. Borton, Pettisville, cashier.

Bridget S. Willeman, Petersburg, Michigan, RN, and Jacob W. Bacome, Petersburg, Michigan, mechanic.

Joseph W. Hill, Reading, Penn., transportation, and Tina. A. Huddleston, Delta, STNA.

Aaron L. Wilson, Archbold, luthier, and Carrie L. Emmons, Archbold, general labor.

Real Estate Transfers

Brian and Tina Whalen to Joshua A. Miller, 2206 County Road F, Swanton, $219,900.

Jack A. and Michelle R. Miller to Bruce L. and Jaclyn L. Mackay, 115 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $115,000.

Donna B. Birney to Robert M. Horton Sr., 4549 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $160,000.

Joseph Grime to Steven G. and Cynthia J. Rahm, 12201 Marzolf, Fayette, $1,500.

Intac Investment Group LLC to Ronald Donnelly and Kimberly Henricks, 15618 County Road E, Wauseon, $127,000.

Cheryl Grisier and Marylou Bailey to Luke Grisier, 16480 U.S. 20A, Wauseon, $2,000.

Michael H. and Sarah R. Overmier to Reid A. and Rebecca D. Short, trustees, 404 Vine St., Archbold, $115,000.

Philip E. and Lori H. Bontrager to Michael H. and Sarah R. Overmier, 3530 Westwood Drive, State Highway 2, Archbold, $350,000.

RD Demaline Properties LLC to Mark L. and Tamara M. Nofziger, County Road 15, Wauseon, $729,449.

Ruth E. Homuth to Judy K. Weber, 1024 Mohawk Way, Wauseon, $166,000.

Philip S. and Nancy K. Badenhop, trustees, to Thomas W. Manges and Alexandra M. Sabo, 575 Woodside Court, Wauseon, $223,000.

Launita A. Glanz Plassman to Philip S. and Nancy K. Badenhop, trustees, 4049 County Road 11, Wauseon, $245,000.

Douglas L. and Angela S. Hess to Julie Morgan, 4704 County Road 4, Swanton, $349,000.

Robert F. and Betty L. Carter to William D. and Elaine M. Tucker, 4607 State Hwy. 109, Delta, $422,500.

Kenneth A. Hale to Samantha M. and Christopher I. Black, 330 Jefferson St., Wauseon, $143,000.

Tom R. and Hope M. Lantz to Ryan McCord, 500 Sandalwood Lane, Delta, $145,000.