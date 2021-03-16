NSCC receives government recognition

Custom Training Solutions, a division of Northwest State Community College in Archbold, received the distinct recognition from the Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship as a Standards Recognition Entity in December.

A Standards Recognition Entity (SRE) is a designation given to organizations that have applied and demonstrated expert industry knowledge and ability to recognize high quality Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs) in a set of occupations. CTS may recognize IRAPS within advanced manufacturing, transportation and warehousing for occupations such as industrial machinery mechanics, maintenance workers, machinery, millwrights (non-construction related only), maintenance and repair workers, general, machinist, tool and die makers, welding, CNC machine tool programmers, metal and plastics, production workers, and others.

Custom Training Solutions submitted a highly-detailed application providing evidence that NSCC has the expert industry knowledge in the advanced manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing sectors to recognize and uphold high-quality IRAPs that are still registered with the Department of Labor and must meet rigorous criteria to be recognized. IRAPs are meant to be flexible, employer-driven, and based on competencies mastered versus time spent completing on-the-job training. CTS, as a part of the application, created a panel of industry experts in various trades that will recognize all IRAPs to ensure that they are of high quality. Every recognized IRAP will also be monitored and evaluated annually to ensure the program meets all federal, state, and local requirements.

NSCC, through the Workforce Development division, Custom Training Solutions, was approved as a sponsor for state registered apprenticeship programs in Spring 2019. Currently, NSCC sponsors 10 companies with a total of 15 registered apprenticeship programs. Being a sponsor for companies in northwest Ohio allows manufacturing employers that do not have the resources or bandwidth to sponsor their own programs to create and implement registered apprenticeship programs leaving the paperwork and responsibility with NSCC.

There are currently 27 SREs across the United States. Custom Training Solutions, as an approved Standards Recognition Entity, is able to recognize IRAPs in the states of Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.