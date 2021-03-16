Numeracy Challenge held at Four County

Four County Career Center’s 13th Annual Numeracy Challenge was recently held. Forty-two teams of four students from the career and technical education programs at the Career Center competed in mathematical calculations in a timed setting. 2021 Senior 1st place winners – Computer Design/3D Modeling, 2nd place winners – Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technologies, 3rd place winners – Visual Art & Design; Junior 1st place winners – Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technologies, 2nd place winners – Computer Programming & Game Design, 3rd place winners – Veterinarian Assistant. Winners from Fulton County include, from left, front: Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen); Ashley Creps (Delta); Megan Black (Wauseon); back: Dylan Rash (Pettisville); Spencer Taynor-Goodsite (Delta); Harley Schwarz (Evergreen); and Matthew Pace (Delta).

