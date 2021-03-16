Thursday, March 4

9:54 a.m., 99 Dodge St., Swanton, assist other unit.

11:37 a.m., 12039 State Hwy. 66, Gorham Twp., harassment.

12:25 p.m., 5923 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

1:12 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

2:16 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

5:13 p.m., 130 Birch St. lower, Wauseon, domestic trouble.

5:26 p.m., 17675 County Road H, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:35 p.m., County Road 27-1 at County Road M, Franklin Twp., hazardous spill.

7:46 p.m., 6500 U.S.. 20A, Delta, Station 4 Storage, accident with property damage.

8:12 p.m., 16177 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:34 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., attempted burglary.

Friday, March 5

3:54 p.m., 4740 County Road 11, York Twp., suspicious person.

4:20 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #9, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

7:42 p.m., 115 E. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Key Bank, check on welfare.

10:06 p.m., 3516 Westwood Drive, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:50 p.m., 23307 County Road L, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, March 6

2:42 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road F, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:44 a.m., County Road C at State Route 109, York Twp., injury accident.

3:29 a.m., Henry County Road W at State Highway 108, Freedom Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

12:31 p.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:41 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:22 p.m., 17500 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:48 p.m., County Road 12 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:16 p.m., 13557 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, March 7

12:06 a.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., civil matter.

7:04 a.m., 231 W. Chestnut St., Wauseon, intoxicated subject.

9:39 a.m., 15201 County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

5:56 p.m., 5111 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:54 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, fight.

9:43 p.m., 7445 State Hwy., 109 Unit A, Delta, intoxicated subject.

Monday, March 8

9:02 a.m., 3838 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

9:05 a.m., 118 E. Main St., Fayette Fire/EMS, mental issue.

2:11 p.m., 15105 County Road L, Dover Twp., fight.

2:55 p.m., 10986 County Road M, Pike Twp., civil matter.

4:30 p.m., 6845 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

5:14 p.m., County Road 20 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., domestic trouble.

5:41 p.m., 3766 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

9 p.m., 324 W. Main St., Metamora, larceny.

Tuesday, March 9

6:47 a.m., County Road S at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:03 a.m., County Road K at County Road 14, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:03 a.m., 1932 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

11:04 a.m., 13075 Deer Run, Clinton Twp., scam.

7:09 p.m., 21343 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:17 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:56 p.m., 16900 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

8:37 p.m., 10508 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., neighbor trouble.

Wednesday, March 10

4:08 a.m., 4549 County Road E #16, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:33 a.m., 4621 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:54 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

1:52 p.m., 13789 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

2:37 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:22 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

6:29 p.m., U.S. 20 at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., road blocked.

7:12 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., K-9 Unit.

7:58 p.m., County Road L at State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

8:34 p.m., 2160 County Road N, Amboy Twp., mental issue.

10:03 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, March 11

1:11 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

1:34 a.m., 10085 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:24 a.m., 7400 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., New Heights Gymnastics, suspicious vehicle.

6:44 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.