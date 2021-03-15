NAMI Four County will offer free Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings as needed

NAMI Four County will offer free, day-long Mental Health First Aid classes this spring and summer as needed, according to B.J. Horner, the group’s program coordinator.

An adult Mental Health First Aid class that is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 still has some openings; however, the other classes have been filled. During the pandemic, classes have been limited to eight registrants to maintain social distancing, so each training fills quickly.

To accommodate more people, Horner is now asking persons who are interested in taking the class this spring or summer to contact her by phone or email and she will schedule classes to meet the need. To reach Horner, call 419-906-5569 or email bj@namifourcounty.org. Persons can also register for the April 14 class by contacting Horner.

Mental Health First Aid classes were developed to teach participants the risk factors and warning signs of a variety of common mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, bipolar and psychosis. Those taking the class will learn how to support persons developing signs and symptoms of a mental illness as well as those who in an emotional crisis by applying a core five-step action plan.

The curriculum, developed by Mental Health First Aid USA, is designed for persons whose jobs or volunteer activities bring them in contact with persons who may have mental health concerns or be in a mental health crisis as well as family members and friends.

There are two different Mental Health First Aid trainings sponsored by NAMI Four County. One focuses on youth and mental health issues unique to that age group, while the other focuses on adults.

For more information on NAMI Four County and a wide range of mental health topics, visit its website: www.namifourcounty.org.