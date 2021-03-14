FCCC Student of the Month

Four County Career Center in Archbold announced Mason Stickley from Pettisville High School as Student of the Month. Mason is the son of Kenzie Stickley and a junior in the NSCC Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program. Mason was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Ricketts. He is the president of Business Professionals of America, and earned a place on the NSCC honor roll. Outside of school he is a member of the 4-H Dust-N-Demin chapter. After Mason graduates, he plans to attend Northwest State Community College, then transfer to Bowling Green State University and major in cybersecurity.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2020-21 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.