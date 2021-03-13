Art Out of School program awarded ProMedica grant

TOLEDO – The Toledo Museum of Art was recently awarded $126,000 from ProMedica through the Greater Toledo Community Foundation in support of its Art Out of School program.

Over the period of two years, TMA will partner with key organizations located in the Junction neighborhood to serve youth that live and learn in that community. The ProMedica Junction Neighborhood Fund was announced in January to support critical reinvestment in central Toledo’s Junction neighborhood.

“Through this grant the Toledo Museum of Art is able to expand vital access to arts programming for youth in our community,” said Adam Levine, the museum’s Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director and CEO. “TMA is committed to activating our outreach efforts beyond the Museum campus, and this partnership exemplifies what we are able to do together for our neighborhoods.”

Confirmed site partners for the Art Out of School program include the Frederick Douglass Community Association, Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Mott Branch and the Tabernacle Church/Art Tatum Zone.

Research shows a positive relationship between participation in after school arts programs and outcomes such as participants’ test scores, school attendance and graduation rates.

“We are grateful to ProMedica for this generous funding, which will help the Toledo Museum of Art collaborate with community partners to create youth-centered hubs for creative exploration and healthy development in the Junction neighborhood,” said Maria Iafelice, TMA’s senior manager of learning, who will be spearheading the initiatives.

Every week, youth from kindergarten to high school in the Junction neighborhood will be invited to participate in art making, art appreciation and art mentorship at three Junction sites, as well as visits to the museum. These art experiences are hallmarks of Ohio’s New Learning Standards in the Visual Arts.

The Junction neighborhood Art Out of School initiative is a direct expansion of TMA’s longstanding Art After School offerings, which currently welcome nearly 1,000 youth to the museum annually for after school art experiences. TMA was founded in 1901 with a mission of educational excellence and is known nationwide for its art education programs and outreach.