Swanton kindergarten registration nearing

Swanton Local Schools will have Kindergarten Registration and Screening on March 25 and 26 for the 2021-22 school year.

Kindergarten students must be five years old before Aug. 1, 2021 to qualify for entrance to kindergarten. Parents need to call Swanton Elementary at 419-826-8991 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Custodial parent or guardian must register the potential kindergarten student.

Documents for the student required at the time of registration include birth certificate or passport, immunization records, custody papers or foster placement agreement and proof of residency.