FFA Week celebrated in Pettisville


Vicki Nofziger, a Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends President, awards freshman Sophie Sterken with her grant certificate and check to purchase cages for her rabbit business.

Juniors Karsen Pursel, Anthony Smith, and Angie Rosillo receive their donuts and cookies from the Pettisville FFA Alumni.


The sophomore class waits anxiously to see if they answered correctly during the CDE Challenge.


To celebrate FFA Week this year, the Pettisville FFA held a Career Development Event (CDE) challenge as an alternative to the traditional grades 4-8 activity.

Members each were assigned to a CDE with a partner. They were to research and study the CDE and create 10 questions that they could use to quiz their fellow FFA members. The students took each other’s quizzes to test their knowledge on other FFA CDEs through the Kahoot website. They kept track of their scores as they took the quizzes and the member(s) with the highest score from each class won a prize.

Winners in the freshman Ag class were Kaleb Wyse and Sophie Sterken; sophomore Ag class, Johan Harmon and Jaret Beck. Nate Rupp and Carson Bennett both won for the junior Ag class. Ben Morris won out of the members in the Ag Mechanics class and Kearsten Zuver won for the senior Ag class.

FFA members enjoyed refreshments provided by the FFA Alumni and Friends group.

To wrap up FFA week, the chapter held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies. Thirty members received their Greenhand degree and 11 members received their Chapter degree. Twenty-nine members were awarded candy bars for receiving an A in Ag and/or making the honor roll. The Alumni also awarded Grace Schnitkey and Sophie Sterken each with a grant to help fund their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects.

