Thomson testifies for OACC

Northwest State Community College President Dr. Michael Thomson, far right, visited the Ohio Statehouse on March 3 to testify on behalf of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges. Topics discussed included serving adults with needed short-term credentials to get them direct-to-job opportunities; the Rapid Recovery Ohio Initiative, with a goal to provide up to 15,000 credentials to adults to boost economic recovery; and workforce pathways in College Credit Plus to help more high school students graduate on-time and realign the workforce.

