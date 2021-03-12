NSCC transitions back to campus life

Northwest State Community College in Archbold has announced that it has started welcoming students back on campus on a limited basis, and will continue to expand that as the second eight-week learning period begins March 22.

Learners are strongly encouraged to confirm class details with their instructor(s) about whether they are to begin meeting in person at the Archbold campus or whether their learning will continue via remote delivery.

Last last fall NSCC pivoted to remote delivery to complete the semester. The decision was made by the college’s Remote Ops team to start the spring semester with remote delivery due to local health data and guidance from state and federal government.

“The goal was always to reopen when it was safe to do so,” said Dr. Dan Burklo, NSCC Vice President of Academics. “We believe the faculty, staff and students alike want to return to a sense of normalcy, and face-to-face classes are a huge part of the college experience. Health data shows that it is now safe to begin welcoming our learners back on campus, and we are excited to bring them back to complete the spring semester.”

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson said: “I look forward to the day where we can take these masks off and celebrate the achievements of our graduates outdoors, in the fresh air, the way it’s supposed to be.” Dr. Thomson will officially be President until March 31, after which Todd Hernandez will transition into the role.

Student services offices including admissions, advising, and financial aid are open for appointments and walk-in visitors. They can also assist via phone, email, text, and video conferencing on Zoom.

In addition to eight-week classes that begin March 22, NSCC is also set to begin its summer and fall registration period. Priority registration for student-veterans will begin March 19, while open registration for all students will begin March 22. The college anticipates operating the summer and fall semesters in-person where applicable.

Additional information is available at NorthwestState.edu, or by calling Admissions at 419-267-1320.