Suicide prevention addressed

Four County Career Center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members raised $550 for the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Mikayla Smith Memorial Scholarship. The goal was to not only raise money but to spread awareness about suicide prevention and this important issue for students. Nina Hand of Edgerton and Ricki Copenhaver of Fairview, both Hospitality Services students, helped to organize a “Jeans Day” for NSCC staff and students to raise the money.

Four County Career Center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members raised $550 for the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Mikayla Smith Memorial Scholarship. The goal was to not only raise money but to spread awareness about suicide prevention and this important issue for students. Nina Hand of Edgerton and Ricki Copenhaver of Fairview, both Hospitality Services students, helped to organize a “Jeans Day” for NSCC staff and students to raise the money. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_2021-fccla-smith-scholarship.jpg Four County Career Center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members raised $550 for the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Mikayla Smith Memorial Scholarship. The goal was to not only raise money but to spread awareness about suicide prevention and this important issue for students. Nina Hand of Edgerton and Ricki Copenhaver of Fairview, both Hospitality Services students, helped to organize a “Jeans Day” for NSCC staff and students to raise the money. Photo provided