WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 24

12 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #13, disorderly conduct.

1:43 p.m., 403 Potter St., investigate complaint.

2:33 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #11, telephone harassment.

4:34 p.m., 1088 Barney Oldfield Drive, civil matter.

5:08 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, vandalism.

5:11 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.

10:22 p.m., 1336 N. Cornell Ave., suspicious person.

Thursday, Feb. 25

9:22 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.

9:33 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circlke K, lost item.

10:35 a.m., 480 E. Airport Hwy., Biggby Coffee, suspicious person.

10:43 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious person.

12:09 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, suspicious person.

1:41 p.m., 1465 N. Shoop Ave., OneMain Financial, accident with property damage.

4:28 p.m., 239 Hickory St., open door.

4:45 p.m., W. Leggett Street, lost item.

5:31 p.m., 438 Marshall St., animal call.

7:51 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, trespassing.

8:50 p.m., 1339 N. Park Lane, civil matter.

Friday, Feb. 26

12:22 a.m., 933 Black Hawk Drive, suspicious vehicle.

7:28 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #1, suspicious activity.

2:05 p.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Car Wash, accident with property damage.

2:41 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., larceny.

7:42 p.m., 1339 N. Park Lane, vandalism.

8:28 p.m., N. Brunell Street at W. Oak Street, animal call.

Saturday, Feb. 27

10:19 a.m., Third Street at Wood Street, debris on bicycle trail.

11:20 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1103, investigate complaint.

2:06 p.m., 132 Birch St., burglary in progress.

6:04 p.m., 1108 Barney Oldfield Drive, juveniles.

7:04 p.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave., Pizza Hut, disabled vehicle.

9:48 p.m., 227 N. Shoop Ave. fight.

9:56 p.m., 227 N. Shoop Ave., accident with property damage.

10:25 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, forgery.

Sunday, Feb. 28

12:42 a.m., 100 block W. Leggett Street, animal call.

10:50 a.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave. Wauseon Ace Hardware, accident with property damage.

12:38 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, 911 hang-up.

6:37 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy. Walmart, 911 hang-up.

8:08 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

Monday, March 1

6:06 a.m., S. Shoop Avenue and E. Leggett Avenue, investigate complaint.

11:24 a.m., 1097 Barney Oldfield Drive, 911 hang-up.

11:40 a.m., 1200 block N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

11:59 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #808, investigate illegal dumping.

12:18 p.m., 1090 N. Shoop Ave., Toledo Clinic, 911 hang-up.

6:30 p.m., 310 N. Brunell St., barking dogs.

8:23 p.m., 200 block Orth Road, suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, March 2

3:36 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.