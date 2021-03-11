WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 24
12 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #13, disorderly conduct.
1:43 p.m., 403 Potter St., investigate complaint.
2:33 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #11, telephone harassment.
4:34 p.m., 1088 Barney Oldfield Drive, civil matter.
5:08 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, vandalism.
5:11 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.
10:22 p.m., 1336 N. Cornell Ave., suspicious person.
Thursday, Feb. 25
9:22 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.
9:33 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circlke K, lost item.
10:35 a.m., 480 E. Airport Hwy., Biggby Coffee, suspicious person.
10:43 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious person.
12:09 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, suspicious person.
1:41 p.m., 1465 N. Shoop Ave., OneMain Financial, accident with property damage.
4:28 p.m., 239 Hickory St., open door.
4:45 p.m., W. Leggett Street, lost item.
5:31 p.m., 438 Marshall St., animal call.
7:51 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, trespassing.
8:50 p.m., 1339 N. Park Lane, civil matter.
Friday, Feb. 26
12:22 a.m., 933 Black Hawk Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:28 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #1, suspicious activity.
2:05 p.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Car Wash, accident with property damage.
2:41 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., larceny.
7:42 p.m., 1339 N. Park Lane, vandalism.
8:28 p.m., N. Brunell Street at W. Oak Street, animal call.
Saturday, Feb. 27
10:19 a.m., Third Street at Wood Street, debris on bicycle trail.
11:20 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1103, investigate complaint.
2:06 p.m., 132 Birch St., burglary in progress.
6:04 p.m., 1108 Barney Oldfield Drive, juveniles.
7:04 p.m., 1445 N. Shoop Ave., Pizza Hut, disabled vehicle.
9:48 p.m., 227 N. Shoop Ave. fight.
9:56 p.m., 227 N. Shoop Ave., accident with property damage.
10:25 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, forgery.
Sunday, Feb. 28
12:42 a.m., 100 block W. Leggett Street, animal call.
10:50 a.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave. Wauseon Ace Hardware, accident with property damage.
12:38 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, 911 hang-up.
6:37 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy. Walmart, 911 hang-up.
8:08 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
Monday, March 1
6:06 a.m., S. Shoop Avenue and E. Leggett Avenue, investigate complaint.
11:24 a.m., 1097 Barney Oldfield Drive, 911 hang-up.
11:40 a.m., 1200 block N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.
11:59 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #808, investigate illegal dumping.
12:18 p.m., 1090 N. Shoop Ave., Toledo Clinic, 911 hang-up.
6:30 p.m., 310 N. Brunell St., barking dogs.
8:23 p.m., 200 block Orth Road, suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday, March 2
3:36 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.