SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 25

12:02 p.m., 11704 County Road 12, Pike Twp., larceny.

7:09 p.m., 200 Main St., Delta, assist other unit.

7:46 p.m., 475 W. Main St. #9, Delta, domestic trouble.

7:57 p.m., 12525 County Road 10-3, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

10:16 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, Feb. 26

5:07 p.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

5:12 p.m., 16880 County Road K, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

6:35 p.m., 23852 County Road H, Franklin Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:19 p.m., 2500 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:10 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

10:16 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., civil matter.

Saturday, Feb. 27

1:21 a.m., 904 Oakview Drive, Delta, domestic trouble.

3:18 a.m., 424 S. Fayette, Fayette, American Legion, suspicious vehicle.

4:07 a.m., County Road J at County Road 20, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:08 a.m., 522 Ann Ave., Pettisville, 911 hang-up.

10:35 a.m., 9442 State Hwy. 109, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:40 p.m., 19870 County Road J, Franklin Twp., stolen vehicle.

2:37 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:55 p.m., 4365 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

6:26 p.m., 2103 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., harassment.

Sunday, Feb. 28

4 a.m., County Road 23 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:10 a.m., 6845 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

8:43 p.m., 20692 County Road T, Gorham Twp., keep the peace.

Monday, March

10:43 a.m., 5088 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

12:17 p.m., 1592 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:21 p.m., 21550 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

2:28 p.m., 12710 State Hwy. 109, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:51 p.m., County Road N at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

2:59 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

3 p.m., 12328 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., Anchor Bay Carryout, wires/pole/tree down.

4:04 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

4:48 p.m., 12293 County Road K, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

6:35 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #14, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:02 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., mental issue.

11:40 p.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., assist public.

Tuesday, March 2

4:19 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp.,, reckless operation.

8:58 a.m., 2453 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

2:01 p.m., 14900 County Road H #7, Dover Twp., suicidal threats.

4:06 p.m., 9365 County Road 16, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:16 p.m., 13601 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:44 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 22, German Twp., suspicious activity.

Wednesday, March 3

7:48 a.m., 18619 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:04 a.m., 5923 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

9:06 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, investigate complaint.

4:01 p.m., S. Fulton-Lucas Road at Reed Road, Swanton Twp., assist EMS.

4:09 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Automotive Specialties, accident with property damage.

4:13 p.m., 15510 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

4:37 p.m., 2160 County Road N, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

5:24 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, , check on welfare.

9:52 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, unwanted subject.

10:40 p.m., 507 Maplewood Ave., Delta, suicidal threats.

Thursday, March 4

2:41 a.m., 904 Oakview Drive, Delta, domestic violence.

7:21 a.m., no address provided, sex offense.