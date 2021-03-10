Number eligible for COVID-19 vaccine increases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• In response to significant increase in the amount of vaccine coming into Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine on Monday outlined the individuals who are included in Phase 1D and Phase 2B of Ohio’s vaccination plan, which will go into effect on Thursday.

Phase 1D includes approximately 197,000 eligible Ohioans with certain medical conditions not addressed in previous phases, including type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.

Phase 2B will open vaccinations based on age for Ohioans ages 50 and older. This group includes approximately 1.2 million eligible Ohioans.

Those eligible can visit fultoncountyhealthdept.com to register.

• Ohio’s centralized scheduling website is now available at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The website will serve as a singular location for Ohioans to confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated, identify nearby providers, and schedule their vaccine appointments.

“As we continue to receive more vaccines, having a centralized scheduling website will streamline the process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress across the state,” said Governor DeWine.

The Ohio Department of Health will continue to work directly with vaccine providers to integrate their current systems into the statewide system. Providers will be expected to use this system or another electronic scheduling system that interfaces with this portal.

The centralized scheduling website will also be used for scheduling appointments at the mass vaccination clinics, including the FEMA site in Cleveland, that were announced last week.

Outside partners, including the Area Agencies on Aging, will be available to help Ohioans who do not have access to the internet with appointment scheduling.

• The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Fulton County is still below what it was prior to the state’s change in reporting, but is now up to 62. It is now using information from the Electronic Death Registration System.

The Fulton County Health Department reported 6 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 13 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 3,844 cases overall.

There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There have been 205 people hospitalized so far in the county.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,097 females and 1,734 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 35,943 cases and 726 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,754 cases and 90 deaths, Williams County 3,039 cases and 69 deaths, and Henry County 2,483 cases and 62 deaths.

There have been 981,618 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there have been 51,097 hospitalizations and 7,240 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 17,825 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• DeWine marked Tuesday as a day of remembrance for the 17,500 Ohioans who have died from COVID-19, one year after Ohio’s first confirmed coronavirus case was reported on March 9, 2020.

• The Centers of Disease Control announced Monday that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-4.jpg