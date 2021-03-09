Authorities seek info on puppy theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is asking area residents for help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred in the 26000 block of County Road G in Archbold. On Feb. 14, 2021, suspect(s) broke into a detached shed-kennel and stole four female and five male German Shepard puppies. Total value: $7,850.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline, day or night, at 1-800-255-1122. Calls are confidential and anonymous.

Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

