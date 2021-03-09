COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Lesley A. Payne, Port Richey, Fla., vs. Kristina Payne, Wauseon, non-support of dependents.

Annie J. Smith, Wauseon, vs. Aaron K. Stickley, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Tara M. Williams, Wauseon, vs. Randy A. Solly Jr., Swanton, domestic violence.

Charlie K. Sawyers, Wauseon, vs. Autum K. Sawyers, Tecumseh, Mich., dissolution of marriage without children.

Sandra L. Saaf, Fayette, vs. Eric C. Saaf, Fayette, termination of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

William J. Phillips, 43, Holgate, Ohio, factory, and Melissa A. Grime-Ritta, 45, Archbold, homemaker.

Elizabeth H. Romero, 20, Lyons, optical technician, and Emily G. Bissonnette, 19, Lyons, direct caregiver.

Brantley M. Hinders, 33, Swanton, registered nurse, and Cassandra J. Hohman, 26, Swanton, registered nurse.

Christopher E. Box Sr., 57, Delta, preacher/carpenter, and Kimberley A. Duke, 51, Delta, cake decorator/caterer.

Real Estate Transfers

Brooke S. Thatcher to Sunny J. Vielma, 439 Potter St., Wauseon, $57,000.

Flip N Ohio LLC to Adriennam Plotner, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon, $130,500.

Michael S. Ford to AS3 LLC, 302 Wood St., Delta, $51,000.

S3J LLC to Wolerverine Properties, 500 E. Lugbill Road, Archbold, $350,000.

Douglas A. Smith to Carol Ann Jacks Living Trust, 615 Brookside Drive, $212,500.

Larry R. and Linda A. Lee to G&P Investments LLP, 205 S. Main St., Swanton, $80,000.

Christ United Methodist Board to Matthew R. Taylor and Tori L. Roth, 149 Lincoln St., Wauseon, $216,500.

Phillip L. and Mary C. Watts to Thomas E. and Antoinette M. Blevins, 103 Black Canyon Drive, Swanton, $27,500.