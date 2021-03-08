FCHD now registering those 60 and older for COVID-19 vaccines

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department announced Friday that they are now registering people in the Phase 1C and Phase 2 groups for the COVID vaccine.

Phase 1C includes those with type 1 diabetes, bone marrow transplant recipients, those who are pregnant, and those who work in child care services, funeral services, and law enforcement and corrections. Phase 2 includes individuals age 60 and older.

Visit fultoncountyhealthdept.com to register.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 7,536 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 17.89% of the population.

In Lucas County, 18.04% have received at least one dose, with 19.35% in Wood County, 20.17% in Henry County, 15.43% in Williams County, and 17.17% in Defiance County.

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics will open throughout Ohio to significantly expand regional access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in Maumee, Lima, Dayton, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington, and Zanesville. Four mobile mass vaccination clinics will also make rounds in the areas of northwestern and west-central Ohio.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” said DeWine. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”

The regional mass vaccination clinics, which will begin opening in the coming weeks as supply becomes available, will operate until they are no longer necessary. Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine under the Ohio Department of Health’s vaccination plan may be vaccinated at any of Ohio’s mass vaccination clinics.

Several appointment-scheduling options will be available, including the use of Ohio’s forthcoming central scheduling system for some sites.

The 50,000 vaccine doses for these pop-up mass vaccination clinics were initially required by the federal government to be set aside for use in Ohio’s more than 2,400 long-term care facilities as part of the federal long-term care program. Ohio was one of the first states to begin drawing from the unused long-term care vaccine supply to provide vaccines for the general population. Ohio has already administered nearly 160,000 reallocated doses from the program to the public.

• Fulton County’s cases climbed from 3,779 on Feb. 28 to 3,834, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of deaths reported in the county is now at 61 after a change in the way the state is counting deaths. Now only verified mortality is listed and it will be updated only twice each week.

The total number of hospitalizations increased by one, to 204 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 52 confirmed active cases, 11 more than the previous Friday.

Lucas County has had 35,802 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 720 deaths reported in the county.

There were 978,471 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 50,881 hospitalizations and 7,207 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There have been 17,502 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• Now 12 of the state’s 88 counties are below Level 3 on the Public Health Advisory System.

Fulton County did remain at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update on Thursday. The most recent case rate is 166.2 per 100,000 from Feb. 17 to March 2.

The county met the following indicators: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County had a case rate of 191.7 per 100,000 and met the same two indicators.

• A Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank contactless food drive will be held Wednesday at Swanton Public Library. The hours are 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration is suggested. Call 419-242-5000 ext. 204 or visit toledofoodbank.org to register.

