Swanton High School plans one-act plays

With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting life, Swanton High School students will be presenting plays instead of a musical. They will present “A Night of One-Acts” this month at the school.

The shows are “Check Please” and “Check Please Take 2” by Jonathon Rand, and “10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” by Don Zolidis. The performances are March 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 pm, and March 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for general admission, and $15 for reserved and can be purchased ahead of time, or at the door. Masks will be required and seating will be socially distanced. There are over 50 students involved in this production.