Toledo ranked No. 1 in Site Selection Governor’s Cup Awards

Northwest Ohio made a dramatic statement with its showing in the annual Site Selection Governor’s Cup awards. Seven cities within the 17-county Northwest Ohio footprint were ranked among the best nationally based on number of business development projects.

The city of Toledo ranked No. 1 nationally among metros with populations between 200,000 and 1 million. Lima ranked No. 4 nationally (#2 per capita) for metros with populations less than 200,000. And five “Micropolitans” in Northwest Ohio, those communities with populations between 10,000-50,000, finished in the top 57 among the nation’s 551 micro areas. Findlay ranked No. 1 in the country among micropolitans.

Monday, the city of Toledo hosted a news conference at the Pavilion in the Glass City Metropark to celebrate the past year’s success for the Toledo MSA, which ranked eighth and fourth, respectively, the past two years.

“The recognition is a major victory for our residents and our business partners,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “This achievement simply would not be possible without the commitment from the business community. I would like to thank those companies that continue to locate and invest in our community. Today, we celebrate you and what you have done for Toledo.”

At the event, Regional Growth Partnership President and CEO Dean Monske congratulated the city and spoke to the credibility of Site Selection magazine, touting it as “The Bible” in the economic development world. He added that site consultants, businesses and corporate real estate professionals recognize the significance of these rankings coming from a highly respected publication.

“This recognition for Toledo and Northwest Ohio is a testament to the strength of our regional assets and the outstanding collaboration among economic development partners to ensure the continued growth of our region,” Monske said. “We compliment Toledo on its business-first approach when speaking to companies about expansion or new investment projects.”

Monske shared an award with Kapszukiewicz, a depiction of the Governor’s Cup from Site Selection magazine. He then introduced Jonathan Bridges from JobsOhio, who spoke about Ohio’s business-friendly approach in promoting innovation and growth across the state. He also highlighted how Ohio finished No. 1 in the country per capita in number of projects for the second consecutive year.

“Businesses are consistently choosing Ohio communities of all sizes as a destination for growth and investment,” said Bridges, managing director, automotive, steel and white good, JobsOhio.“Through close collaboration with state, regional and local economic development partners Ohio offers companies across sector lines the solutions needed to thrive and succeed here.”

For Findlay, this marks the seventh consecutive year as the No. 1 Micropolitan. Other regional “micros” to make the list included Tiffin (#4), Fremont (#7), Defiance (#55) and Bucyrus (#55).

The Regional Growth Partnership is a private nonprofit development corporation dedicated to fostering regional, national and international business investment opportunities in Northwest Ohio. The RGP serves as Northwest Ohio’s network partner for JobsOhio. Visit www.rgp.org for more information.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com.