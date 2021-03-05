WHS National Honor Society holding food drive

The Wauseon High School chapter of the National Honor Society is hosting a food drive Wednesday, March 24, to benefit the school’s food pantry.

Residents and businesses in Wauseon are encouraged to leave non-perishable items on their doorsteps. Members of the National Honor Society will pick up any donated items beginning at 8 a.m. Any individual or business within Wauseon city limits is welcome to donate the following items: cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, crackers, pudding cups, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce and noodles or canned ravioli.

To register to donate items and help families in need, visit the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools website at sites.google.com/wauseonindians.org/wevs/home to register via Google Form. Those who have a Wauseon address and would like the National Honor Society to pick up donations at their doors should fill out the form by the end of the day on Sunday, March 21. All other donations can be dropped off at the high school main entrance.

People not living within the city limits of Wauseon may feel free to donate a bag of food to the drop-off centers located in the WHS office, where doors will remain open until 9 pm on weekdays.

The pantry helps many families in the school community put food on their tables, and is essential for the distribution of easy, healthy meals to families in need. As holiday generosity slows down, donations fall off. In an effort to help combat local hunger, the Wauseon National Honor Society will give Wauseon residents a convenient opportunity to donate to the food pantry.

For questions or other information, contact Laura Vorwerk, WHS National Honor Society advisor, at lvorwerk@wauseonindians.org or call 419-335-5756 ext. 1205.