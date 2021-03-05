Farmland leasing seminar scheduled

Farmland owners and farmers with questions about leasing can find answers at the Lady Landlord program on Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m-1 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center in Wauseon.

Discussions will include: legal aspects of farmland leasing, attorney Peggy Hall, OSU Extension ag law specialist; landlord-tenant communication, Beth Scheckelhoff, Putnam County Extension educator; and insurance aspects of farmland leasing, Melinda Robison, Andres, O’Neil and Lowe Insurance Agency.

Other topics will include understanding the current market’s cost of production (enterprise budgets), incorporating conservation into leases, and farmland liability coverage.

This program is open to all farmland owners and farmers. Registration, including lunch and materials, is $20 per landowner or farm family, due by March 19. Pre-registration is mandatory to attend. Registration link: www.go.osu.edu/2021FultonLadyLandlord.

The Robert Fulton Agriculture Center is located at 8770 State Hwy. 108 in Wauseon.