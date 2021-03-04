SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 18

11:46 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road B, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:46 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.

4:49 p.m., 7728 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

5:36 p.m., 2103 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

6 p.m., 4281 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., scam.

6:32 p.m., 1500 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:48 p.m., 14575 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

10:33 p.m., 9250 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Friday, Feb. 19

1:25 a.m., County Road S at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:14 a.m., 400 N. Park #14, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:17 a.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:39 a.m., County Road S at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

7 p.m., County Road 10-3 at County Road S, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:38 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road A, York Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:40 p.m., 21760 County Road J, Franklin Twp., investigate complaint.

9:10 a.m., Henry County Road 7 at Henry County Road V3, Washington Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:20 a.m., 2069 Simon Ave., Amboy Twp., civil matter.

12:06 p.m., County Road B at State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

2:13 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

2:13 p.m., 233 Chestnut St., Pettisville, traffic offense.

3:17 p.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:39 p.m., 5565 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

4:23 p.m., 14766 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:44 p.m., County Road 12 at County Road D, York Twp., check on welfare.

10:23 p.m., 3401 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:31 p.m., 16082 County Road 10, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

Saturday, Feb. 20

12:38 a.m., 24230 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:42 a.m., 7755 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, disabled vehicle.

1:37 a.m., 3511 U.S. 20,. Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:42 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:59 a.m., County Road 16 at State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., assist public.

5:53 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:14 p.m., 1182 County Road U, Amboy Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

9:30 p.m., 13800 Central Ave., Sylvania Twp., assist other unit.

10:51 p.m., 16819 State Hwy. 109, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:56 p.m., 2033 County Road J, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

11:41 p.m., 26872 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., civil matter.

Sunday, Feb. 21

5:03 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:23 a.m., 12940 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

2:22 p.m., 13621 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:10 p.m., 9460 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Airport, accident with property damage.

7:25 p.m., 13360 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:38 p.m., 5130 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., telephone harassment.

Monday, Feb. 22

2:43 a.m., 16550 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:01 a.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

9:22 a.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., juveniles.

9:28 a.m., 11028 U.S. 20., Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:40 a.m., County Road M at County Road 1, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:57 p.m., 14377 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:06 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, larceny.

2:28 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, 911 hang-up.

3:26 p.m., 361 Maple Ave., Pettisville, harassment.

3:51 p.m., 21357 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., harassment.

4:28 p.m., 113 E. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Kroger Supermarket, domestic violence.

5:12 p.m., 113 E. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Kroger Supermarket, K-9 Unit.

6 p.m., 235 Cherry St., Wauseon, assist public.

6:46 p.m., County Road H at County Road 14, Dover Twp., animal call.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6:52 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., injury accident.

7:07 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, assist public.

10:45 a.m., 4111 County Road HJ, Fulton Twp., harassment.

11:20 a.m., 25490 County Road N, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

12:36 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 26, German Twp., suspicious activity.

1:17 p.m., 7546 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., scam.

1:44 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

2:41 p.m., 17386 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., ME Miller Tire Co., larceny.

3:43 p.m., 7889 County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

4:33 p.m., County Road C at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

8:33 p.m., 6946 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., M&K Metals, suspicious vehicle.

9:10 p.m., 1500 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

3:23 a.m., unknown location, suspicious activity.

3:45 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Detwiler Building, assist public.

9:15 a.m., 9030 Dover Drive, Dover Twp., scam.

12:36 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

2:10 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, civil process.

2:50 p.m., 2501 County Road K, Fulton Twp., animal call.

7:25 p.m., 450 W. Main St. #3, Delta, suspicious person.

Thursday, Feb. 25

2:04 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.