Be aware of OHS phone scam

The Ohio Department of Public Safety has received reports of a possible scam being perpetrated on Ohioans from scammers claiming to be from Ohio Homeland Security (OHS).

State residents have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from OHS and informing the call recipients that their identity had been stolen. Caller ID on these calls indicate the calls originated from the OHS main line, 614-387-6171, but they did not; the Ohio Homeland Security main line was spoofed. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.

“If you receive these calls, don’t fall for this scam,” Ohio Homeland Security Executive Director Brian Quinn said. “Hang up immediately and report it to either your local law enforcement or the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center (STACC) at 1-877-647-4683.”

Ohio Homeland Security, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, does not investigate personal identity theft and would not make these kinds of phone calls to Ohio residents.

To protect against telephone scams: register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry; be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package; hang up on suspicious phone calls; be cautious of caller ID.