Number eligible for COVID-19 vaccine increases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine announced that Phases 1C and 2 of the state’s vaccination plan go into effect Thursday. Several new groups of individuals become eligible to receive the vaccine.

With the start of Phase 2, the vaccine is open to Ohioan ages 60 and older.

Phase 1C includes approximately 246,000 eligible Ohioans with certain occupations and with certain medical conditions not addressed in previous phases.

The medical groups include those with type 1 diabetes, bone marrow transplant recipients, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), and pregnant women.

Occupations added include childcare services, funeral services, law enforcement, and corrections officers. Examples of law enforcement occupations included in Phase 1C are police officers; sheriff’s deputies; Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers; and other state or federal enforcement officers such as Ohio Department of Natural Resource enforcement staff, pharmacy board investigators, BCI agents, state fire marshal investigators, federal transportation security officers, and other federal law enforcement officers who do not have access to vaccination from federal sources.

• DeWine announced that Ohio is expected to receive more than 448,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. Of that total, more than 96,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be delivered to around 200 new independent pharmacy providers as well as chain pharmacies, hospitals, and health departments.

Ohio now offers more than 1,200 provider locations. Ohioans can find vaccine provider locations at vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Those who do not have access to the Internet or are having trouble managing the online scheduling systems should call their local health department, the 211 helpline center, or the Area Agencies on Aging at 1-866-243-5678.

• The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Fulton County was adjusted on Tuesday. It went from 64 down to 58, at least temporarily.

The Ohio Department of Health announced it would stop reporting deaths from its Ohio Disease Reporting System in its daily coronavirus updates. Instead, it will switch to using information from the Electronic Death Registration System.

The new system is supposed to be more accurate, but it sacrifices speed. ODH acknowledged the data is typically sent twice per week and can lag from one to two months all the way up to six months. It also wouldn’t commit to how frequently death numbers would be updated going forward.

“The Ohio Department of Health is committed to sharing information as quickly as possible — but not at the price of accuracy,” Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a press release. “That is why, as we move forward, we will be reporting the ‘gold standard’ of data from EDRS. The mortality data will be more accurate.”

The Fulton County Health Department reported 11 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 18 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 3,797 cases overall.

There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There was one hospitalization for COVID-19 in Fulton County reported Tuesday, according to the county health department. There have been 204 so far in the county.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,072 females and 1,712 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 35,389 cases and 685 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,718 cases and 83 deaths, Williams County 3,020 cases and 62 deaths, and Henry County 2,463 cases and 58 deaths.

There have been 970,58 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there have been 50,503 hospitalizations and 7,160 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 16,750 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

