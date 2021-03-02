Swanton Village Council hears updates on upcoming projects

Swanton Village Council last week heard updates on multiple projects planned in the village.

Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle told Council that a permit to install has been submitted for the Project 8 and 9 sewer separation. The project area includes Mettabrook Drive, Sanderson Avenue, and parts of West Garfield Avenue, Munson Road, Allen Drive, and West Street.

Village officials will work to communicate with those impacted, as the project could cause issues for residents in the area. The plan is to send out postcards as a quick heads-up about the project and then create a contact list as a quick way to update residents.

“It’s going to be inconvenient, and it’s not going to be very pleasant for the individuals that live in that area,” said Hoelzle. “But it is a necessary, unfunded mandate from the state that we have to do this.”

Most of the roads will be closed to through traffic at some point, especially Mettabrook Drive and West Garfield Avenue.

“We understand the inconvenience that this will cause; however, we must be compliant with the NPDES permit approved by the OEPA,” said Hoelzle. “We anticipate frustration from community members with these roads being closed. No date is set but all those in the surrounding area will receive a postcard soon to give a heads-up.”

The administrator also reported the Safe Routes to School project is scheduled for substantial completion by the end of August. Sidewalk extensions on Crestwood Drive and Church Street are among the aspects of the project.

Construction of the new Beard Pavilion in Memorial Park is still slated to begin in late April. Also at the park, drainage work, as well as planned sealing and striping of the upper parking lot, are still on schedule.

Phase 2 of the meter project is also ongoing. A virtual open house is likely once the start date is nearer.

In the Public Service Committee report, Councilman David Pilliod said construction on Woodside could be as soon as this year. Work on Crestwood, which will cost substantially more, could be a couple of years off.

He also reported that plans are being put together for the Swanton Depot/railroad park project.

Other business

• Council passed, on emergency, an ordinance that will allow the village to enter a water supply revolving loan account agreement for planning, design, and/or construction of water treatment plant membrane softening improvements.

• Three resolutions were approved authorizing submission and showing support for grant applications for the fire department.

• Hoelzle gave a quick recap of the snow removal process, saying crews did as well as they could considering that over a foot of snow fell. She added that cul-de-sacs and alleys are especially difficult.

Hoelzle said that she was told one cul-de-sac took an hour to complete. There are 11 in the village, which has not been enough to necessitate the purchase of special equipment designed to clear them.

She also noted that the same crew clearing snow was then reading water meters a few days later.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Swanton-Logo.jpg