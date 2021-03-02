Hospice of Northwest Ohio offers virtual grief support sessions

In the absence of face-to-face bereavement support group meetings due to coronavirus, Hospice of Northwest Ohio is offering a variety of virtual bereavement group sessions as well as private counseling sessions to anyone in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one.

Current Groups Offerings:

Coping with Loss – A twice monthly interactive support group for adults who are adjusting to the loss of any loved one. Participants will learn about grief and have the opportunity to express and receive support, develop an understanding of one’s loss, learn realistic expectations for one’s self and discover healthy coping skills.

COVID Loss – A twice monthly interactive support group for adults who are learning to adjust to the loss of someone to COVID-19. Participants will address grief issues related to losing someone to COVID-19, gain perspective on self-compassion and need for self-care during a global pandemic, give and receive emotional support to others who have experienced a loss and express feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Mending Grief with Mindfulness – A twice monthly support group for adults coping with any loss. Participants will meet in a supported environment to learn techniques – including meditation – to manage the intense emotions that come with grief.

Spousal or Partner Loss – Twice monthly support group for those who have experienced the death of a spouse or partner. Participants will learn ways to adapt to this life-changing event, set realistic expectations for one’s self, learn to take care of one’s self, gain support in understanding of grief and live with/manage the loneliness after loss.

Anyone interested should contact the Hospice bereavement team by phone to schedule a time for a virtual assessment to help determine which group would be most beneficial. This will be a time for individuals to share their story and hear about the available bereavement services. This will assure the best possible group experience.

All bereavement services are provided free of charge and are available to anyone in the community, whether or not they have had previous involvement with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. All meetings are conducted by professional counselors.

For more information call 419-661-4001 or visit www.hospicenwo.org.