Pettisville schools holding K pre-registration

Pettisville Local Schools will hold kindergarten pre-registration for the 2021-22 school year through March 27, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Students who will turn five by Aug. 1, 2021, are eligible for kindergarten.

Parents planning to have their children register for next year’s kindergarten class are asked to bring the following items to the school office during the days and times stated: birth certificate; immunization records; proof of residency (i.e., utility bill or rental/lease agreement), open enrollment form found on the school district’s website, if applicable, and custody papers, if applicable.

Parents will also need to bring their email address and password to pre-registration to complete the application on Final Forms. The school will assist those without an email address.

Children do not have to be present for the pre-registration. An appointment will be scheduled for the child for the kindergarten screening on April 9 during pre-registration. Parents need to allow at least an hour of time for their child to go through the entire screening process.

An information session for parents will be held during the individual screening sessions. The session will allow parents to see the classroom and building, discuss what a typical day of a student will be. and to ask questions.