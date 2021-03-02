ODOT reviews 2020 highway, bridge projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation moves into this construction season in good standing, having accomplished its intended construction and maintenance program in 2020, even during a year where a pandemic presented more of a challenge than weather, according to a news release.

Progress on major interstate projects, construction of signature bridges and completion of significant maintenance projects headline the 2020 accomplishments for ODOT in Northwest Ohio.

Here’s a summary of the most notable within the 16-county region:

Major progress on interstate projects

It’s a historic time for highway construction in Northwest Ohio. The transformation of I-75 continues, along with major projects on Interstate 475 and Interstate 280 in Toledo.

“It’s unusual that all three major interstate corridors in the Toledo area are undergoing significant construction work at the same time,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.

Through Hancock County and the city of Findlay, a $115 million project on I-75 was completed in 2020.

In Wood and Lucas counties, two abutting projects between Buck Road and Dorr Street continue and saw good progress. The $343 million project began in late 2018 and is on schedule for completion in 2023.

A project on I-475/U.S. 23 and Dorr Street on Toledo’s west side began in November 2019 and is approximately two months ahead of schedule. It is on pace for completion in late 2021.

The Veterans’ Glass City Skyway bridge resurfacing along I-280 on Toledo’s east side over the Maumee River is about halfway complete with a concrete overlay, and is on schedule to finish in late 2021.

A year of bridges

ODOT began, continued or completed the construction of several bridges in 2020, including a few that serve as the signature structure in the heart of communities.

“ODOT keeps an intense focus on bridges. We diligently inspect our bridges, maintain them regularly, and replace when necessary,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director.

Here are the most notable from 2020:

Ohio 64, Waterville, Lucas and Wood counties, officially opened in January 2020 and was completed later in the year.

Ohioh 15, Ohio 18 and Ohio 66 (Clinton Street), Defiance.

Ohio 51, Elmore, Ottawa County.

Industrial Drive, Napoleon, Henry County.

Ohio 2/Anthony Wayne (High Level) bridge, Toledo, Lucas County.

The I-75 Michael DiSalle bridge, Toledo, Lucas and Wood counties. The concrete for the southbound lanes was placed late in 2020.

In addition to bridges which are constructed or replaced as part of larger projects, ODOT in Northwest Ohio spends approximately $18 million per year to preserve its 1,796 bridge structures.

Maintaining pavements in the state

Northwest Ohio’s highway pavements are consistently rated among the best in the state. Regular maintenance practices, such as chip seal and full-depth repair, keep pavements in good condition and save more costly repairs.

Here are notable stats of work performed by ODOT’s own maintenance crews in 2020:

Chip sealed 227 lane miles of highways.

Used 18,650 tons of asphalt to perform full-depth pavement repairs, up 10% over the annual average (view video of Rod Nuveman, District 1 highway management administrator).