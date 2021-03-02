Swanton library offers preschool storytime

Swanton Public Library is offering storytime kits for preschool children.

Every month, they pick two picture books from the website Storyline Online to showcase and put together packets to take home! The books are read by famous people and celebrities and animated using the illustrations. The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and weblinks, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, an instrument, and a craft.

The first book, “Guji Guji” by Chih-Yuan Chen will be available March 1-12. This book will have to be returned to the library.

The book for the second part of the month will be “The Empty Pot” by Demi. This book will be free to keep.

Only one book/kit per household. If you have any special accommodations, such as extra crafts/activities for more than one participating child, let library staff know and they can provide extras.