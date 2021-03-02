COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Liana Segrist, Wauseon, vs. Progressive Specialty, Columbus, Ohio, other civil.

Michael F. Gerity, Delta, vs. Tami S. Gerity, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

Torrie L. Mullins, Wauseon, vs. Christopher Mullins, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Theresa C. Hite, Wauseon, vs. Justin H. Hite, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Lesley A. Payne, Port Richey, Fla., vs. Kristina Payne, Wauseon, non-support of dependents.

Annie J. Smith, Wauseon, vs. Aaron K. Stickley, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Kevin D. Valentine, 49, Wauseon, shipping, and Dawn R. Harper, 48, Wauseon, caretaker.

Todd J. Adams, 50, Swanton, labor, and Kerry E. Crawford, 50, Swanton, health care.

William J. Phillips, 43, Holgate, factory, and Melissa A. Grime-Ritta, 45, homemaker.

Real Estate Transfers

Fred and Zeke Brehm to Fred and Zeke Brehm, 405 Cherry St., Fayette, $19,000.

Executive Travelers Inc. to Carol L. Nofziger, trustee, State Highway 108, Wauseon, $64,000.

Lawrence D. and Ruth Blush to Lawrence D. and Ruth Blush, 25869 County Road D, Archbold, $254,300.

Randy L. Haury, trustee, to Robert Haury, 3428 State Hwy. 120, Metamora, $74,000.

Claudia Titus to Nancy L. and Dean B. Powers, 862 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $299,900.

Laura A. Mossing to Robert C. Evans, 212 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, Elm Street, Lyons, $30,000.

Suzanne Boyer and Elaine Dauch to Jeffrey Geiger, 212 Cypress Drive, Swanton, $21,250.