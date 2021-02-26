NAMI meeting to be virtual only

NAMI Four County’s next meeting will be held as a virtual only meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 on the organization’s Zoom meeting platform. A link to the meeting, which is open to the public, will be posted on the NAMI Four County website home page at www.namifourcounty.org.

The March meeting will be a discussion on the topic of “gas lighting” and how it applies to individuals and families living with mental health issues. Gas lighting occurs when a person is repeatedly given false information that causes them to question what they know to be true about themselves or a loved one. The goal of the manipulator is to cause the victim to question their memory, their perceptions and, in the extreme, their sanity.

Persons who are interested in participating in the virtual discussion can do so on their computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone with or without video. Or, they can participate on a regular telephone. Persons who would like more information about how to participate or about the topic can contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI Four County executive director, by phone at 419-551-0654 or by email at wendy@namifourcounty.org.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In addition to meetings held the first Tuesday every month, it provides free family and community education programs and offers free peer led support groups for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness. All programming is open to the public.