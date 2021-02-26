Kennedy wins prestigious award

Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Kennedy poses with the 2020 Meritorious Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Award presented to him in December by the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. Kennedy received the award for his years of service to the county. He was nominated by Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman. Each year, the OPAA awards one assistant prosecuting attorney in the state with the award. Kennedy is a 1994 graduate of the University of Toledo College of Law, and joined the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office in 1995. He has been the office’s chief assistant for more than 10 years, and currently prosecutes the majority of the county’s felony offenses.

