Art competition opens for HS seniors

The Congressional Art Competition recently announced its 2021 contest.

For this year’s competition, high school students who live and attend in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for the 2021 competition. Guidelines for eligible entries include:

• One entry per student;

• Paintings – oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc;

• Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers;

• Collages must be two dimensional;

• Prints include lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints;

• Mixed media must include the use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.;

• Computer-generated art

• Photography

All entries must meet the following criteria:

• The submission must be two dimensional;

• If selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed.

• The submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and four inches deep, including the frame.

• It also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.

• The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds.

• The submission must be original in concept, design, and execution, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and will be received by digital submission only. Students may email their submissions to OH05.Art@mail.house.gov. Artwork should be submitted as a high-resolution JPEG or PDF.

It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium; that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.

Suitability guidelines include:

• The final decision regarding the suitability of all artwork for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition exhibition in the Capitol will be made by a panel of qualified persons chaired by the Architect of the Capitol. While it is not the intent to censor any artwork, the competition does wish to avoid artwork that is potentially inappropriate for display in this highly traveled area leading to the Capitol.

• Artwork must adhere to the policy of the House Office Building Commission. In accordance with this policy, exhibits depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed. It is necessary that all artwork be reviewed by the panel chaired by the Architect of the Capitol and any portion not in consonance with the Commission’s policy will be omitted from the exhibit.

This year’s local judges will be Kevin Schroeder, Fine Arts professor, and Ruth Foote, Professor of Photography, Owens Community College, Perrysburg, Ohio.

The competition’s 2020 winner was Miranda Kipplen of Anthony Wayne High School for her artwork, “Spring’s Secrets.” Honorable mentions included “I’m Falling for Blue,” an artwork by Hailey Hoffman of Delta High School.

The competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.