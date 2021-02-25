FFA 2020-21 officers work hard

The Pettisville FFA 2020-21 officer team has worked hard to complete officer books, plan for FFA Week, Greenhand and Chapter ceremonies, banquet, and spring Career Development Events. The chapter has also been holding meetings during the school’s monthly activity period. Although members have not been able to attend or compete in all of the events they have been able to compete in several virtual events and competitions. Pictured are – back, from left – Clara Damman, reporter; Carson Bennett, vice president; Karsen Pursel, treasurer; Blake Eyer, sentinel – front, from left – Delana Damman, assistant treasurer; Andrew Hulbert, president; Kearsten Zuver, secretary; Grace Schnitkey, student advisor; Luke VanDenBerghe, second vice president. The 2021-22 officer team will be elected during the March meeting, where they will be recognized and officially installed.

