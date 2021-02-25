BPA members place in contest

Fifty-two Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held virtually. Thirty-five of these winners have qualified for State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton County are – front, from left – Travis Sheffer of Wauseon, Emma Vaculik of Evergreen, Josh Rodas of Archbold, Arianna Dominique of Wauseon – back, from left – Baden Skates of Pettisville, Jacob Menden of Evergreen, and Mason Stickley of Pettisville. Absent from the photo is Ethan Whaley of Archbold. BPA members from all parts of Ohio will compete virtually March 8-19 for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.

