SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 11

8:14 a.m., 8641 County Road 18, Dover Twp., criminal damaging.

6:12 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

6:37 p.m., 26675 County Road T, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

9:05 p.m., 12509 County Road J, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:33 p.m., 4111 County Road HJ, Fulton Twp., harassment.

Friday, Feb. 12

2:04 a.m., County Road 22 at State Highway 2, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:11 a.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road J, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:04 a.m., 1263 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., keep the peace.

8:12 a.m., 16556 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

10:19 a.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., investigate complaint.

10:57 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #40, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

1:04 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

5:38 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

7:58 p.m., 1453 County Road U, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

10:10 p.m., County Road S at County Road 2, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

Saturday, Feb. 13

1:39 a.m., 218 Lincoln St., Lyons, 911 hang-up.

12:17 p.m., County Road 4 at Rails to Trails, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:40 p.m., County Road H at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

5 p.m., 25169 County Road S, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

6:38 p.m., 725 Wood St., Wauseon, accident with property damage.

7:19 p.m., 12137 County Road 8, Pike Twp., unwanted subject.

9:49 p.m., 3324 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:34 p.m., 3144 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Feb. 14

12:47 a.m., 15158 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., harassment.

6:45 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road HJ, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

6:49 a.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, check on welfare.

10:23 a.m., 11636 County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., civil matter.

12:17 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

1:09 p.m., 26104 County Road G, German Twp., suspicious activity.

1:39 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

4:25 p.m., 2681 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

10:14 p.m., 23979 County Road J, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:42 p.m., 2033 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.

11:44 p.m., 25781 County Road E, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, Feb. 15

12:34 a.m., 25206 U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:34 a.m., County Road E at State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:48 a.m., 124 E. Main St., Metamora, United Methodist Church, vandalism.

4:03 p.m., 2445 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

5:24 p.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:52 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:57 p.m., 1451 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

11:17 p.m., 3000 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:42 p.m., County Road C at State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:47 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 20-3, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

10:35 a.m., 12515 County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., scam.

11:05 a.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, investigate complaint.

12:01 p.m., 333 N. Adrian St., Lyons, investigate complaint.

1:16 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

2:13 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

2:56 p.m., 1615 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Mister K’s Collision, assist other unit.

7:13 p.m., 1100 Maplewood St. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

12:12 a.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

12:37 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #29, York Twp., suspicious activity.

7:25 a.m., County Road 11-2 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:04 a.m., County Road J at Eldredge, Tedrow, injury accident.

9:08 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 20, German Twp., accident with property damage.

2:41 p.m., 11275 County Road 20-1, Franklin Twp., civil matter.

5:05 p.m., 5069 County Road 19, German Twp., investigate complaint.

6:31 p.m., 11773 County Road F, York Twp., livestock on roadway.

6:38 p.m., 6348 County Road H, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, Feb. 18

6:22 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., reckless operation.

6:31 a.m., 9460 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Airport, disabled vehicle.

6:45 a.m., County Road H at County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.