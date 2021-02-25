WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 10

7:54 a.m., 295 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.

7:55 am., 375 E. Linfoot St. Suite A, zone violation.

7:58 a.m., 225 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.

8:03 a.m., 305 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.

8:09 a.m., Cherry Street at S. Franklin Street, accident with property damage.

10:04 a.m., 1378 N. Shoop Ave., Tony’s Pet Shop, check on welfare.

12:38 p.m., 415 Cole St. #30, check on welfare.

1:52 p.m., 117 Lincoln St., domestic violence.

2:19 p.m., 117 Lincoln St., response to resistance.

3:13 p.m., 714 Fairway Drive #207, 911 hang-up.

4:39 p.m., 344 Barbara Drive, juveniles.

7:58 p.m., 1200 N. Shoop Ave., Stop and Go, lost item.

8:31 p.m., 624 W. Park St., juveniles.

10:04 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1101, harassment.

Thursday, Feb. 11

6:11 a.m., 1201 N. Ottokee St., accident with property damage.

11:59 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1103, check on welfare.

1:20 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #404, check on welfare.

3:33 p.m., 206 Birch St., check on welfare.

4:55 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, accident with property damage.

6:36 p.m., 475 E. Airport Hwy., Burger King, vehicle fire.

8:29 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #806, disorderly conduct.

9:25 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #302, unruly juvenile.

10:59 p.m., 614 W. Leggett St., harassment.

Friday, Feb. 12

12:23 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, unruly juvenile.

12:49 p.m., E. Elm Street at N. Oakwood Street, zone violation.

12:50 p.m., 425 Cherry St., zone violation.

1:23 p.m., 841 N. Shoop Ave., Emmaus Lutheran Church, funeral escort.

2:19 p.m., 348 Barbara Drive, check on welfare.

4:21 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, disorderly conduct.

4:57 p.m., 140 N. Shoop Ave., scam.

5:49 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

5:57 p.m., 265 Enterprise Drive, 911 hang-up.

7:55 p.m., 129 Commercial St., check on welfare.

1:51 p.m., 319 Clinton St., prowlers.

Saturday, Feb. 13

2:29 a.m., 508 Third St., suspicious person.

1:08 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #203, animal call.

1:17 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, accident with property damage.

4:49 p.m., 725 Wood St., 911 hang-up.

4:56 p.m., 725 Wood St., accident with property damage.

6;15 p.m., 713 Third St., trespassing.

8:31 p.m., 1200 block N. Shoop Avenue, check on welfare.

8:35 p.m., 265 Enterprise Ave., accidental overdose.

8:58 p.m., W. Leggett Street, disabled vehicle.

10:22 p.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #208, mental issue.

11:26 p.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #208, mental issue.

11:51 p.m., W. Elm Street at N. Brunell Street, check on welfare.

Sunday, Feb. 14

2:37 a.m., Depot Street at N. Fulton Street, animal call.

11:16 a.m., 204 Jefferson St., zone violation.

11:21 a.m., 1232 Apache Drive, 911 hang-up.

1:09 p.m., 200 block Enterprise Avenue, criminal mischief.

2:16 p.m., 455 E. Airport Hwy., Skye Cinema, civil matter.

5:32 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

Monday, Feb. 15

2:47 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, check on welfare.

9:03 a.m., 137 E. Oak St., investigate complaint.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

12:23 p.m., 215 W. Chestnut St., investigate complaint.

12:34 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, unwanted customer.

1:55 p.m., 317 N. Fulton St., Huntington Bank, disabled vehicle.

5 p.m., 765 Pine St., suspicious person.

5:11 p.m., 247 Monroe St., civil matter.

7 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, disabled vehicle.

8:10 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, suspicious vehicle.

8:21 p.m., 350 W. Drive, check on welfare.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

5:13 a.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, disabled vehicle.