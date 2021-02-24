FCEDC to conduct business survey

In an effort to provide businesses in manufacturing, construction, and transportation/distribution industries with up-to-date regional information, the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation and OhioMeansJobs Offices will be among similar organizations in neighboring counties to initiate a Wage & Benefits Survey on March 1.

Employers in the aforementioned industries will be asked over the month of March to complete and submit the survey. The survey results will be analyzed and a report will be provided in April to all employers that completed the survey. Only businesses that complete the survey will be permitted to view the report. The survey will be held on either an annual or bi-annual basis.

Businesses across the region have asked questions about the local economic conditions and questions regarding the local labor market. The COVID 19 pandemic has significantly affected businesses and individuals in a variety of ways. One such subject broached over the past several months is, “How are wages being affected and what are businesses doing to recruit new employees?”

To ask questions or participate by completing the survey, contact the FCEDC at 419-337-9270.