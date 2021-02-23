Swanton Boardapproves newcamp schedule

The Swanton Board of Education Wednesday approved camp and choir trips as school officials try to get things a little closer to normal for students.

Normally held in the fall, sixth grade camp will now be held March 22-26. It will be at Camp Michidoh in Hillsdale, Mich.

“With everything going on with the pandemic, we did consider not doing it, but given the success we’ve had in remaining in school this year, and the fact that we’ve tried and tried and tried to keep things as normal as we can for the kids, we do have a date in March,” said Superintendent Chris Lake.

There will also be a change with the planned show choir trip for this year. The Board approved a trip to Cleveland and Cedar Point for May 7-8.

This was supposed to be the year the show choir went to New York City, according to Lake. The coronavirus pandemic forced a change in plans.

While in Cleveland they will visit the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A day at Cedar Point will follow.

Also at the meeting, the Board of Education approved the list of Class of 2021 graduates, overnight stays for indoor track and field, and the renewal of Tom Zimmerman as a Swanton Public Library Trustee.

Personnel items approved included administrative contracts for Anthony Menna, Sharon Marvin, and Brandon Schroth. Classified resignations were approved for Debra Burrow, playground aide, effective July 1, and bus driver Stephen Waddel, effective Jan. 22.

Recreation contracts included Brooke Eitniear as T-ball director, Bridget Foster as U4-U6 and U8-U14 spring soccer director, and Blake Foster and Xander Wiemken for soccer field maintenance for the spring season.

Reports

Swanton Elementary School Principal Kristi Molter reported that 54 students have been signed up for kindergarten registration as of last week. Registration and screening will be March 25-26.

Swanton Middle School Principal Matt Smith reported that the school had a team participate in the MathCounts Competition hosted by the NWOESC. Laci Walborn scored high enough to move on to the next round.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010