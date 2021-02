St. Caspar Catholic Church Knights of Columbus in Wauseon will hold a fish fry on Friday, Feb. 26, 4:30-7 p.m., at the Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.

Fish fry is carryout only, with a menu of fried fish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, applesauce, and dessert. Price is $9 for adults and $5 for children 7-12. Dinners can be picked up at the Parish Life Center.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wauseon FFA Alumni.