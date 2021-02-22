COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• As a result of last week’s bad weather, vaccine shipments in Ohio and across the country were delayed. Due to this, the Fulton County Health Department now expects to begin scheduling vaccine appointments for those in the 70 years and older group the week of March 1. They had originally planned for this week.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 4,166 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 9.89% of the population.

That is the lowest in the area. In Lucas County, 13.91% have received at least one dose, with 13.62% in Wood County, 12.54% in Henry County, 11.16% in Williams County, and 10.38% in Defiance County.

• Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fulton County over the last week. That meant an increase from 60 last Sunday to 64 this Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases climbed from 3,692 on Feb. 14 to 3,735, as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 44 confirmed active cases, 41 fewer than the previous Friday. The total number of hospitalizations increased by one to 201 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 34,531 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 753 deaths reported in the county.

There were 939,350 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 48,556 hospitalizations and 6,933 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 13,904 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 2,442 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to fall. The most recent figure is 284.9 per 100,000 from Feb. 3-16.

Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update on Thursday. The county met the following indicators: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County had a case rate of 220.8 per 100,000 and met two indicators: new cases increase and new cases per capita.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases climbed from 3,501 on Jan. 31 to 3,597, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 87 confirmed active cases, 13 more than the previous Friday.

There were three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county over the last week. The total increased to 48, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 197 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 33,278 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 677 deaths reported in the county.

There were 953,767 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 49,372 hospitalizations and 7,028 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 14,301 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 2,515 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

