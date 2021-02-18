SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 4

12:06 p.m., County Road D at County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

1:46 p.m., 374 W. Main St., Metamora, unwanted subject.

3:35 p.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

4:40 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, civil matter.

6:25 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp. disabled vehicle.

6:33 p.m., 18500 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:48 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:54 p.m., 10085 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Steve’s Carryout & Pottery, check on welfare.

7:44 p.m., 1500 County Road M, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:03 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

8:04 p.m., 11000 County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:17 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:27 p.m., 8000 County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:29 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:11 p.m., 4595 County Road N, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

10:33 p.m., 1263 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., domestic violence.

11:53 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Friday, Feb. 5

1:16 a.m., 8911 Brookside Lane, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:42 a.m., County Road D at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:36 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:38 a.m., 18354 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Dunkard Brethren Church, disabled vehicle.

7:14 a.m., 13155 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:35 a.m., County Road 24 at County Road F, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:08 a.m., 635 Meadow Lane, Wauseon, scam.

9:16 a.m., County Road D at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:14 a.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, civil matter.

10:57 a.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, check on welfare.

11:06 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

11:13 a.m., 9370 County Road 16, Dover Twp., neighbor trouble.

11:25 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road S, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

1:39 p.m., 152 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Treasurer’s Office, investigate complaint.

2:38 p.m., 26991 Wallace Lane, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

3:17 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:09 p.m., 13750 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:35 p.m., 4372 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

6:44 p.m., 2316 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:24 p.m., County Road F at County Road 12, York Twp., investigate complaint.

7:31 p.m., 2316 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:10 p.m., 9460 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Airport, accident with property damage.

8:24 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:09 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #24, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Saturday, Feb. 6

2:02 a.m., County Road D at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:50 a.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., harassment.

7:55 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:25 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:12 a.m., 17582 County Road J, Dover Twp., scam.

12:05 p.m., County Road J at County Road 1, Fulton Twp., larceny.

12:18 p.m., 3421 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:34 p.m., County Road J at County Road 1, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:52 p.m., 421 Fernwood Ave., Delta, Delta Police Department, assist other unit.

4:53 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:08 p.m., 15700 County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

7:11 p.m., County Road 19 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:37 p.m., 16365 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., scam.

8:04 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:44 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road U, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

10:55 p.m., 7170 County Road B, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Jan. 7

6:48 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

11:31 a.m., 15017 County Road ST, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:08 p.m., 13031 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., assist public.

4:54 p.m., 13740 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:27 p.m., 1370 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:23 p.m., 10285 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

Monday, Jan. 8

12:50 a.m., 6160 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:45 a.m., Rails to Trails at County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

12:52 p.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., assist public.

1:47 p.m., 6845 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

4:10 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

4:34 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #14, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, keep the peace.

5:42 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., possible operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

6:21 p.m., 13461 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

7:42 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #12, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:48 p.m., 223 Main St., Pettisville, assist other unit.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

7:33 a.m., County Road N at County Road 7, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:39 a.m., County Road B at County Road 24, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:01 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

9:05 a.m, County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:27 a.m., 18819 County Road F, Clinton Twp., scam.

12:42 p.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Star Bluescope Steel, accident with property damage.

1:49 p.m., 8511 County Road C, York Twp., accident with property damage.

2:32 p.m., County Road 15 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:05 p.m., 12305 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., scam.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

7:46 a.m., 16076 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

10:41 a.m., County Road AC at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., possible operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

12:20 p.m., 6845 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

3:24 p.m., 2601 County Road 18, Clinton Twp., unauthorized use of property.

3:45 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

4:56 p.m., 324 W. Main St., Metamora, larceny.

5:59 p.m., 3293 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:35 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:40 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 1, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

Thursday, Feb. 11

12:32 a.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

3:07 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:39 a.m., 12159 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:55 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road F, York Twp., accident with property damage.