Snowstorm pounds Fulton County

The snow started with a light coating of one or two inches in the early hours of Monday morning. By the time the storm moved out early Tuesday, a foot or more of snow had fallen on parts of the area.

Following the snow early Monday there was a lull before things started to pick up in the evening hours. Snow fell, heavy at times, canceling high school sporting events and leading to the issuance of a snow emergency by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The snow continued after midnight, with the the wind also beginning to pick up. Eventually, the combination of snow and wind led to a Level 3 Snow Emergency, meaning only essential vehicles were allowed on roadways.

That lasted into Tuesday morning, canceling schools and closing many area businesses.

According to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, a general 6 to 12 inches of snow fell across the area, with the bulk of the snowfall occurring within a 6-9 hour period. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph caused widespread blowing and drifting, with some county roads becoming difficult to traverse.

At Toledo Express Airport in Swanton Township 14.5 inches of snow was reported, the most ever recorded at the airport.

Tuesday night, skies cleared and the temperature plummeted. The mercury fell to at least 10 below zero, the coldest of the winter.

Although more light snow snow is possible Thursday and Sunday, some relief could be on the way. Temperatures may finally warm back above the freezing mark on Sunday or Monday.

Piles of snow line Fulton Street in Wauseon Tuesday following the season’s biggest winter storm. A Level 3 Snow Emergency was issued and businesses and schools closed. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Fulton-St-Snow.jpg Piles of snow line Fulton Street in Wauseon Tuesday following the season’s biggest winter storm. A Level 3 Snow Emergency was issued and businesses and schools closed. Janice May | AIM Media Midwest Fulton Township is blanketed in white along County Road K. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Snow-pic.jpg Fulton Township is blanketed in white along County Road K. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010