Online UT campaign begun to honor Joughin

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched by the University of Toledo to raise support for the Sierah Joughin Memorial Fund, with the goal of awarding scholarships to deserving students in perpetuity.

Open to the public, the campaign runs through March 31 at give2utoledo.edu/sierah.

The Sierah Joughin Memorial Fund was created to award scholarships to students enrolled in the M.B.A. program at the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation, with a preference for individuals who are members of Alpha Kappa Psi, of which Sierah was a member.

The campaign goal is to award $5,000 a year to deserving students in perpetuity. To reach this ambitious goal, the campaign hopes to raise an additional $20,000 in new funds. The first $5,000 scholarship will be awarded in summer 2021, in recognition of the five-year anniversary of Sierah’s passing.

Tara Ice, president of Justice for Sierah and Sierah’s aunt, said, “Sierah’s life was cut short, preventing her the opportunity to fulfill all her academic and professional goals, but together we can ensure her legacy is carried on by enabling other hard-working students the chance to fulfill their academic and professional goals.”

Joughin, who was a UT student and would have celebrated her 25th birthday last week, was murdered in July of 2016.