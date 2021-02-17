COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Brandy M. Rhodes, Swanton, vs. Joseph A. Rhodes, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Frank D’Ambrosia, Archbold, vs. Susan D’Ambrosia, Archbold, dissolution of marriage without children.

Amanda Sager, Delta, vs. Adam J. Muncy, Liberty Center, domestic violence.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Todd E. Baker, Delta, other civil.

Christopher R. Salter, Adrian, Mich., vs. Leah B. Salter, Lyons, dissolution of marriage with children.

Dan Newbury, Swanton, vs. Jacob A. Newbury, Swanton, domestic violence.

Marriage Licenses

Justin L. Murray, 32, Metamora, personal trainer, and Alicia L. Rybak, 29, Metamora, supervisor.

Randolph J. Nickert, 58, Belleville, Mich., die maker, and Kimberly G. Barrons, 53, Belleville, Mich., server.

Real Estate Transfers

Rachael Schelling to Lange Custom Builders Inc., 220 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold, $36,000.

Paul R. Rade to Travis B. and Danica M. Gineman, 124 St. Richard’s Court, Swanton, $161,000.

William A. Jr. and Amy A. Stalder to Daniel K. Bucher, 2485 County Road D, Swanton, $220,000.

Gordon and Bonnie Armistead to Deana N. Robinson and Michael R. O’Brien, 1460 County Road 5, Delta, $295,000.

Valerie J. Edwards, successor trustee, to Janey L. Allen and Jeffrey R. Dunford, 415 Monroe St., Delta, $100,000.

Lynette M. Poca to Lukas W. Poca, 2769 County Road D, Swanton, $60,000.

Robert Derby to Jon D. and Loretta A. Ehrsam, 12792 County Road 10, Delta, $63,000.

Martha Yoder to Joshua and Katherine Puariea, 4918 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $159,900.

Ann Schang to Nichalis R. and Genna Biddix, 206 Lawrence St., Fayette, $100,000.

Roberto A. and Cortez T. Hernandez to Cassie Siler, 744 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $59,000.

Christopher K. Norman, successor trustee, to Matthew J. Spivey, 6250 E. Winding Way, Swanton, $265,000.

Lonnie W. and Amanda L. Eby to Austin R. Myers, 7915 County Road H, Delta, $209,000.

Jennifer J. Parker, trustee, to Stephen L. and Joshua Woggon, 309 Dodge St., Swanton, $143,000.

Edgestone LLC to Tobey D. Wendorf, 220 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $100,000.