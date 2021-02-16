SWCD has trees, pond fish available

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is once again sponsoring its annual tree and plant sale.

A wide variety of trees and other plant materials are available. These materials are provided at a low cost to encourage landowners to increase their use of windbreak and wildlife plantings, and the varieties offered have been chosen because of their usefulness for these purposes. They may be purchased by anyone and planted anywhere without restrictions.

These are bare root stock, which is the most economical way to purchase plants. Most tree seedlings are three years old and range in size from 12-36 inches, depending upon which species you order. The staff at Fulton SWCD can assist buyers with information to help them make wise selections.

Deadline for ordering plants is April 5. Pick-up dates are April 28-30 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Tree brochures have recently been mailed.

To get an order form, call the office at 419-337-9217, e-mail kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com or download an order form at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.

SWCD is also currently taking orders for the annual fish fingerling distribution program for stocking ponds.

Deadline to order is May 10, with pick-up Thursday, May 13, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Those who order will be notified of their pick-up time.

Bring containers, such as a trash can or a five-gallon pail, each lined with a new trash bag. When tied at the top the bags enable air to be added for the trip home. Fill containers no more than half-full with pond water.

Species offered for sale are bluegill, channel catfish, largemouth bass, redear sunfish, yellow perch, fathead minnows, hybrid bluegill, Koi, and Triploid White Amur. Order forms and stocking rates may be obtained by calling the Fulton SWCD office at 419-337-9217 or downloading at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.