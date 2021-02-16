Authorities investigating car theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 328 Oakwood St. in Wauseon. On Jan. 25, 2021, suspect(s) broke into a shed and stole a red 2020 Dodge Hellcat Charger with black racing stripes, license plate LIV2DIE, VIN number 2C3CDXL97LH172275. Total value: $76.000.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline toll-free day or night, 1-800-255-1122. The call is confidential and anonymous.

Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number. This could be the tip police are looking for if a crime occurs in your area.